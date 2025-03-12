River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 516 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 93,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 123,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $6,499,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.49%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.