RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OPP stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.