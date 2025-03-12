RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

RIV opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $12.96.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.