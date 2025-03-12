Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 56695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Robert Half Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 310.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,373,000 after acquiring an additional 151,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

