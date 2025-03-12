Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Plans Dividend of $0.80

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

