Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.74. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 206,657 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

