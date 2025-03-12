Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 130,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 173,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

