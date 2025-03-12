Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 75920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.71.

Get Rosslyn Data Technologies alerts:

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (8) (($0.10)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rosslyn Data Technologies had a negative net margin of 117.69% and a negative return on equity of 184.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rosslyn Data Technologies plc will post 0.0924807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.