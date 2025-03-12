RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $117,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.44 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

