RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.81 and last traded at $127.60. 539,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,581,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

The company has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of RTX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

