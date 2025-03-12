Rubrik (RBRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Rubrik to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $233.13 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBRK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342.80. This represents a 94.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $2,000,689.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,505,393.61. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,712 shares of company stock valued at $41,583,311 in the last quarter.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.