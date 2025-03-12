Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.82, but opened at $101.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties shares last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 306,375 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,596,000 after purchasing an additional 101,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

