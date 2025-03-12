Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 639.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1,148.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,290,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,374 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS CEFS opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Saba Closed-End Funds ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

