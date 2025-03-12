Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 210 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 213 ($2.76) to GBX 210 ($2.72) in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s current price.
Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3 %
SBRE stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 124.60 ($1.61). 969,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,689. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.38).
About Sabre Insurance Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Insurance Group
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.