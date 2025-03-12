Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 210 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 213 ($2.76) to GBX 210 ($2.72) in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s current price.

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3 %

SBRE stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 124.60 ($1.61). 969,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,689. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.38).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

