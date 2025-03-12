Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 1,524 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

