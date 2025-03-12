Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of SAP by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSE:SAP opened at $260.43 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $293.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.58 and a 200 day moving average of $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

