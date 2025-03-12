Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.08.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

