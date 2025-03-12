Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

Shares of PYPL opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

