Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,170 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 52,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $260.59 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.20. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

About MicroStrategy



MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

