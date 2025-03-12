Saturna Capital Corp Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Saturna Capital Corp raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,225 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of Saturna Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $150,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 82,528.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $243,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,744,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $433.66 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.86. The firm has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

