Saturna Capital Corp Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Saturna Capital Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $213,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1,632.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.61 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

