Saturna Capital Corp Sells 1,335 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Saturna Capital Corp cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

