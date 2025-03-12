Saturna Capital Corp Sells 388 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Saturna Capital Corp lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises approximately 1.6% of Saturna Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $119,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 722.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Trimble Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

