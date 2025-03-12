Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 1029876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Savers Value Village news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider T. Charles Hunsinger acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,225. The trade was a 74.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,969,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after buying an additional 1,970,894 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Savers Value Village by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 30.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,167,000 after acquiring an additional 808,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

