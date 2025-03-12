Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,967,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 5,600,575 shares.The stock last traded at $19.90 and had previously closed at $19.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after buying an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

