Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 245.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,845 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 7.2% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

