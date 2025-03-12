Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE SAIC opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 30,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

