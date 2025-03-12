Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Shares of WPC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. 114,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,977. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,481,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 409,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

