SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Announces Earnings Results

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13, Zacks reports. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 425.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%.
SCYNEXIS Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 142,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,153. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.67.
About SCYNEXIS
