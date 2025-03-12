SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Announces Earnings Results

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13, Zacks reports. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 425.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 142,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,153. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

About SCYNEXIS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.