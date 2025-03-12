Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Earnings Estimates for Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ayr Wellness in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $113.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.10 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on AYRWF. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

