Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Nucor FY2026 Earnings

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will earn $11.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS.
Shares of Nucor stock opened at $130.07 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
