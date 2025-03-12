Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173,034 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.