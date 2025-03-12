Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $60,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1,248.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.53. The company has a market capitalization of $741.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

