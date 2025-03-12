Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 33,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

View Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.