SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
View Our Latest Report on SNES
SenesTech Price Performance
About SenesTech
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SenesTech
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.