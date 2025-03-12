Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,530 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $48,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,542,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,955 shares during the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,906,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,174,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,324,000 after purchasing an additional 616,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49.

