Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.