Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4,871.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,604 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VOE stock opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.28 and a 200 day moving average of $166.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.37 and a twelve month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

