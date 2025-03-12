Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $93.93 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,617 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $93,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

