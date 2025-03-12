Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 554,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $19,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 243,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 126.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,932 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DFIV stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

