Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1,545.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,238 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average of $201.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

