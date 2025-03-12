Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.69. 1,494,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,481,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
In other news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,230,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,367,748.40. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 93,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,030 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,534,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,274,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 544,537 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,066,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $6,629,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $3,672,000.
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
