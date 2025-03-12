SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 75.9% increase from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21.
SGS Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. SGS has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $11.54.
SGS Company Profile
