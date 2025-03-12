Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 113.30 ($1.47), with a volume of 363045875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.49).

Shaftesbury Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.59. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.