Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in February

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. 9,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

