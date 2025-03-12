SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Buys Shares of 9,786 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,786 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.8% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,678 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 59,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 8,169 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $178.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.81, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average of $184.83.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $192.50 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.06.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $18,191,542.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,353,042.65. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 490,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $89,532,411.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,404 shares in the company, valued at $198,214,409.80. The trade was a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,122,864 shares of company stock worth $204,315,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

