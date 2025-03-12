SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Invests $394,000 in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNA. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,528,000. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $10,051,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,720,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18,362.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 76,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

