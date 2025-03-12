SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Takes $1.05 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Axon Enterprise comprises 1.0% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %

AXON opened at $526.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.72. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $715.99.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,370 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.14, for a total value of $875,621.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,499,683. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,146 shares of company stock worth $3,262,847. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

