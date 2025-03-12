Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Decreases By 97.3%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.
