Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Decreases By 97.3%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 9.3 %

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 13,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

