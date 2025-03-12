Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Declines By 90.9%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

