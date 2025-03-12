Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Declines By 90.9%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.89.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
